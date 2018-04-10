Forrester Brief: You Need An Action Plan for GDPR

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is arriving soon. You may think your organization is immune from its impact, but if you do business with any customers in the EU, think again. You’ll need to rethink and possibly re-do your organizational processes around compliance and oversight. It may seem like a daunting task.

The Forrester Research Brief “You Need an Action Plan for the GDPR” helps your security, regulatory and privacy teams grasp five must-have changes necessary to comply with the GDPR. The brief also covers two related changes

Download your copy of the brief now.