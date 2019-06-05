Forrester: Harnessing Data Capital for Competitive Advantage

The digital era has ushered in a proliferation of data that powers modern businesses. When leveraged properly, organizations are seeing the potential of data to drive better outcomes across all aspects of their business. Using data to support different workflows, analytics, and activities transforms it into data capital — a digital asset that will drive value for the business. The extent to which an enterprise aligns its organization around this data capital mindset — in both the way they use data and the way they invest in data technology — can have lasting impacts on the success of the business.

In February 2019, Dell EMC and Intel commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate whether the ability to harness and apply data and analytics at every opportunity is fast becoming a prerequisite for success. To test this, Forrester conducted a global survey of 516 IT decision makers. The survey found that companies with more mature data capital practices — leveraging more data types, managing data securely, governing data appropriately, and modernizing infrastructure for optimal performance — see greater positive business outcomes.

