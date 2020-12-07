Forrester: How Cloud Enables Modern Management for Midsize Firms

As midsize firms turn to cloud to enable the agility needed to compete in the future of work, most will remain in a hybrid state for the foreseeable future. A shortage of resources and stakeholder alignment are the biggest threats to the success of these endeavors.

In January 2020, Dell commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the unique challenges faced by midsize firms in their efforts to embrace cloud and improve employee experience (EX). Forrester conducted an online survey with 995 business and information technology (IT) leaders involved in decision making for procurement of devices at their midsize (100 to 999 employees) organizations.

