Forrester Opportunity Snapshot for Zero Trust Security

Securing Change is the New Normal

New research explores how security leaders are moving forward from the year that changed everything. Cloudflare commissioned Forrester Consulting to explore the impact of 2020’s disruptions on security strategy and operations among companies of all sizes.

This Opportunity Snapshot survey examines how the understanding and adoption of Zero Trust security has radically accelerated in 2020, and explores what security decision makers at 317 organizations around the world plan to do to enable Zero Trust security architecture in 2021. This includes insights on:

How organizations around the world responded to the disruptive changes of 2020

Why businesses large and small experienced surprisingly similar pain points in the journey to enable secure remote work

Why 82% of organizations small and large say they now are committed to adopting a Zero Trust security architecture

What key initiatives they’ll focus on to enable Zero Trust security adoption in their organization in 2021