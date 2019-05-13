Forrester Report October 2018: Best Practices: Customer & Employee Authentication

Okta

At their simplest, authentication solutions keep the bad guys out and let the good guys in. Security professionals use them to enforce user access policy and provide login and authorization services to employees and customers across web, mobile app, and even phone channels. For security teams seeking to reduce the risk of credential misuse, account takeovers, data breaches, and other fraud, this report looks at best practices on how to select, architect, and implement these solutions. You’ll learn why:

Authentication solutions are a cornerstone of zero trust
You must treat authentication as mission-critical infrastructure
You should look for a variety of two-factor authenticators

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

