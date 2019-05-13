Forrester Report October 2018: Best Practices: Customer & Employee Authentication

At their simplest, authentication solutions keep the bad guys out and let the good guys in. Security professionals use them to enforce user access policy and provide login and authorization services to employees and customers across web, mobile app, and even phone channels. For security teams seeking to reduce the risk of credential misuse, account takeovers, data breaches, and other fraud, this report looks at best practices on how to select, architect, and implement these solutions. You’ll learn why:

Authentication solutions are a cornerstone of zero trust

You must treat authentication as mission-critical infrastructure

You should look for a variety of two-factor authenticators