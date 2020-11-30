Forrester: The Total Economic Impact Of Dell EMC Ready Solutions For HPC

High-performance computing (HPC) is the convergence of clusters of computational nodes, high volumes of storage, and bandwidth that results in the fastest possible computing for complex problem solving. HPC

demand is steadily growing as enterprises increasingly rely on sophisticated data analysis, modeling, and simulation to find answers to big questions and to make big decisions. While most existing use cases have been centered around solving for mathematical models and simulation of complex systems, there has been rapid growth in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) use cases.

