Forrester: The Total Economic Impact Of Dell EMCs PowerScale OneFS Powered Systems

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Dell EMC’s PowerScale OneFS powered systems (formerly known as Isilon). The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of a PowerScale investment on their
organizations.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with a PowerScale implementation, Forrester interviewed eight customers with experience using OneFS. Customer interviewees noted that PowerScale required little training and that managing clusters with several PBs of data required about one full-time equivalent (FTE). Interviewees also noted that in addition to scalability and cost effectiveness, the performance and resiliency of their PowerScale clusters help their organizations support fast business growth and reduce downtime. Customers can also run a wide variety of workloads on the same data set within a single platform.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 22 Pages

