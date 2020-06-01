Forrester Why Faster Refresh Cycles and Modern Infrastructure Management are Critical to Business Success

Dell Technologies

Pursuing business agility to truly impact business transformation requires embracing IT as a core competency. Having the most up-todate IT infrastructure to support the scale and complexity of a changing application landscape is crucial to this. Companies must champion this imperative by refreshing server infrastructure, adopting softwaredefined data center (SDDC) principles, and modernizing their IT management processes. Those that do will propel business innovation and deliver superior customer experiences with fast, secure, reliable business technology.

In December 2018, Dell EMC commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the business value of refreshing servers and infrastructure in enterprise IT departments. Forrester conducted an online survey with 508 IT infrastructure technology decision makers at companies with 100 or more employees in seven countries to explore this topic. We found that although companies are adding data center capacity to support emerging technology workloads, they retain aging servers for longer than they should. We also found that while most organizations have an SDDC strategy, they have made minimal progress. This results in applications that underperform against business needs and infrastructure that hinders the agility of both IT and the business. On the contrary, investing in modern servers yields many business and technical benefits, especially for the organizations that have embraced modernized IT as a core competency.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 14 Pages

