Hitachi

Foundations for Architecting Data Solutions

Hitachi

This Excerpt contains Chapter 1 of the book Foundations for Architecting Data Solutions. The complete book is available at oreilly.com and through other retailers.

The basis for any successful data project is a clear understanding of what you’re tasked to build and then understanding the major items that you need to consider in order to design a solid solution. We categorize data projects into three types that from our experience will typify many data projects. This categorization then allows us to explore the primary items we need to consider before starting on implementation.

Not every project will fall neatly into one of these categories, and some projects might straddle these categories, but we feel that these project types will provide a useful framework for understanding your data use cases.

In this chapter, we begin by describing these major project types, followed by a description of the main items to consider, in general, for implementing solutions. We then take a deeper dive into these considerations for each project type.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

