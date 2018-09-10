Four Powerful Ways to Use Exit Points for Securing IBM I Access

Today, the job of managing security on IBM i can be complicated, requiring dynamic technologies and processes that can respond quickly to ever-evolving threats and new regulations.
There are many different approaches and technologies you can use to keep your IBM i secure. In this whitepaper, we’ll discuss how numerous exit points provided by the IBM i OS can be utilized as a powerful means to monitor and secure four important levels of access within the IBM i:
- Networks
- Communication Ports
- Databases
- Commands