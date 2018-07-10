Is Your Cloud Delivering What Your Customers and Stakeholders Need? A Guide for Software Executives

Cloud computing has ushered in a golden era for software companies. The cloud’s low barrier to entry allows creativity to flourish, especially for software developers who are creating applications directly on cloud-based infrastructure. Cloud-based infrastructure enables developers to do what they love: solve business problems and bring innovative new ideas to life, using their choice of tools. In a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, applications can easily be deployed to a cloud service, and delivered to clients who appreciate the ease of access and low cost. The cloud model relieves the developer and the enterprise IT professional from the burden of managing or maintaining capital-intense infrastructure.

In this paper, we identify five attributes that the right cloud service provider will offer to support software development businesses. If you’re not getting them, it may be time to consider new options that can better support your development processes and, ultimately, your business.