Future-ready Identity and Access Management

Q: Why do we have technology?

A: Technology empowers people to do their jobs better, which ultimately helps them reach organizational objectives more quickly and more completely.

Q: Why do we have security?

A: We have security because not everyone is trustworthy and if the information used to reach organizational objectives falls into the wrong hands, it can be abused, misused or violated.

Q: What does identity and access management (IAM) have to do with technology and security?

A: IAM is the controls put in place to make sure that the right

people have the correct access to technologies and data that exist solely to achieve organizational objectives.

Q: So why is it all so hard?

A: Sit right back and I’ll tell a tale … there is no easy answer.