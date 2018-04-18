GDPR: 5 Lessons Learned Veeam Compliance Experience Shared

Veeam® is committed to sharing our GDPR compliance experience with you. This regulation is complex and fact specific, meaning each organization’s GDPR compliance program may mean something different from the next company. GDPR is a major update to the Data Protection Directive from 1995, or more specifically 95/46/EC (that’s right, over 21 years between major releases!), and the data intensive world we live in is significantly different than the world we lived in in 1995.

Many people might think that the GDPR is just an IT issue, but that is the furthest from the truth. It affects everyone — not just IT.

We have prepared this white paper as a discussion of how Veeam interprets GDPR as of the date of publication. As a privately held information technology company that develops backup, disaster recovery and data management software for virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads to provide Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, we have spent a lot of time with GDPR not only complying with it as a global organization, but also in development of our products.