GDPR: 5 Lessons Learned Veeam Compliance Experience Shared

Veeam

Veeam® is committed to sharing our GDPR compliance experience with you. This regulation is complex and fact specific, meaning each organization’s GDPR compliance program may mean something different from the next company. GDPR is a major update to the Data Protection Directive from 1995, or more specifically 95/46/EC (that’s right, over 21 years between major releases!), and the data intensive world we live in is significantly different than the world we lived in in 1995.

Many people might think that the GDPR is just an IT issue, but that is the furthest from the truth. It affects everyone — not just IT.

We have prepared this white paper as a discussion of how Veeam interprets GDPR as of the date of publication. As a privately held information technology company that develops backup, disaster recovery and data management software for virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads to provide Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, we have spent a lot of time with GDPR not only complying with it as a global organization, but also in development of our products.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Game of Drones: For Criminals and Corporate Spies, the Sky’s the Limit
3 hours ago
Majority of Banks Using AI: Even Greater Majority Unsure How
4 hours ago
DSGVO: Fünf Lektionen basierend auf der Compliance-Erfahrung von Veeam
4 hours ago
RGPD : 5 leçons apprises L’expérience de Veeam en matière de conformité
4 hours ago
Energy Sector: 70% Fear Hack Could Cause Explosion
4 hours ago
Closer To The Edge
8 hours ago
Tech Giants: We Won’t Help Gov’t Cyber Attacks
22 hours ago
Flurry of New Products Seeks to Spot Leaky Clouds
1 day ago
AI: A Powerful New Tool for Windows … and Hackers
1 day ago
Network Traffic Blindness is IT’s “Dirty Secret”
1 day ago
Russians in your Router: Unprecedented Joint Technical Alert from UK and US Intelligence
1 day ago
Silicon Valley Ploughs Record £1B into UK’s “Golden Triangle” Startups
1 day ago
Another Breach Report, Another Plea to Stop Clicking Spearphishing Links
2 days ago
Technology is Driving Transport Into the 21st Century
2 days ago
House of Lords Urges Gov’t to create AI National Policy Framework, Provide Funding
2 days ago
UK Puts Arm into Supercomputer Arms Race
2 days ago