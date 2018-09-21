GDPR: A Guidebook

Understanding the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) can be challenging. It’s a complex law with confusing language. Making matters worse, the law has a far reach and prescribes potentially hefty fines for non-compliance. Without understanding the basics of the law, it could be easy to make an unwitting mistake that could cost you.

To help give you a clear understanding of key aspects of GDPR, we’ve put together the following guidebook. We’ll cover the key terms, ideas on how to evaluate data breach

impact, and even provide some pointers on how to move toward GDPR readiness. But first, we need to explain what GDPR is and who it impacts.