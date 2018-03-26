GDPR and Your Data Protection Transformation

Enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is less than a year away—May 25, 2018, to be exact. Approved by the European Union (EU) Parliament on April 14, 2016, this regulation replaces Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC and provides consistent data privacy protections to all EU citizens. It also broadens the type of data that is regulated to include genetic, medical, economic, cultural, and social data. Whether your organization has offices in the European Union (EU) or does business with countries in the EU, you can view the GDPR as an opportunity to not only comply with the articles of the regulation, but also to profoundly transform how you protect your data, ensure personal privacy, and make your business more secure overall. While no single vendor or solution can guarantee full compliance with GDPR, McAfee can assist you in this transformation through its technology solutions and services across these areas of the data security lifecycle: data discovery, data and privacy protection, application security, cloud data protection, and breach detection and response in the security operations (SOC) environment.