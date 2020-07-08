Get the most out of your existing tech stack

If you’re an IT leader, you’ve probably spent some uncomfortable hours wondering if the tools you’ve invested in are the right ones for your teams. It’s a stressful situation to find yourself in, but it could be worse.

What if you’ve invested in the right tools but your people just aren’t using them?

Here’s the thing. Whatever goal you’re trying to achieve with the help of technology (greater productivity or faster time-to-market, say), you’ll only succeed if your people can get the most out of the tools you give them as they collaborate to achieve these business goals.

Today, collaboration combines many elements. It’s about bringing your people together so they can communicate and share files easily. It’s about creating a central knowledge repository so teams can find what they need fast, instead of trawling through email inboxes.

And it’s about another really big thing: the collaboration hub as an integration layer where all your people’s most important work tools and software come together in one place, where work gets done.