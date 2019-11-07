Get the most out of your storage with the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array

Dell

Businesses of all sizes struggle with aging gear and lack of storage. In fact, in a 2018 Enterprise Storage Forum survey, IT and business leaders cited these concerns as their two biggest storage infrastructure challenges. But in mid- to enterprise-sized businesses, where every dollar counts, fixing these problems can feel like a tall order. If you’re going to upgrade your storage, you need to make sure you’re getting an efficient array that will help you maximize the value of your storage and your data.

We tested two storage arrays to see which could best help organizations meet these goals: the Dell EMC™ Unity™ XT 880F, and an all-flash offering in the entry-level market from a competitor (“Vendor A”). In our hands-on testing, the Dell EMC Unity XT array processed up to 93 percent more input/output operations per second (IOPS) in an 8KB 100% random read test and reduced 129 percent more data. It also carried out common management tasks faster, cutting the number of deployment steps in half and allowing us to complete bulk storage provisioning in 94 percent less time than the Vendor A array.

The Dell EMC Unity XT can help you maximize storage capacity, enabling you to serve more customers and potentially drive a higher return on your infrastructure investment.

Powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Fresh AI Inference Tests Show How Powerful the Technology is Getting
2 hours ago
Three-Year IT Spending Slump to “End in 2020”, as Green Shoots Emerge
6 hours ago
Europe’s Cybersecurity Skills Gap Has Doubled: Report
7 hours ago
HP Confirms Xerox Offer
8 hours ago
Facebook Groups API Fix Fails, Causing Another Data Breach
1 day ago
“Kill Zombies” and 5 Other Top Tips on Innovation, by 12 Leading CEOs
1 day ago
Microsoft Extends Threat Hunting Offering to Servers
1 day ago
“Why the Low Investment?” Asks Gov’t, in Cybersecurity Call for Evidence
1 day ago
Xerox Exits 57-Year JV with Fujifilm, Mulls Audacious Bid for HP
1 day ago
UK’s Atomic Weapons Establishment Buys 7 Petaflop Cray Supercomputer
1 day ago
Google Drive Security: 5 Tools and Tips
2 days ago
Red Hat Adds Support for Live Kernel Patching, Launches RHEL 8.1
2 days ago
Everis Hacked: Ransomware Sample Emerges, Company Silent on Attack
2 days ago
O2 to Join 5G Driverless Car Trials in London
2 days ago
Microsoft Unveils Azure Synapse, A New Large-Scale SQL Analytics Tool
2 days ago
Skills Matter Calls in Administrators, in Blow for London’s Tech Community
2 days ago