Get the most out of your storage with the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array

Businesses of all sizes struggle with aging gear and lack of storage. In fact, in a 2018 Enterprise Storage Forum survey, IT and business leaders cited these concerns as their two biggest storage infrastructure challenges. But in mid- to enterprise-sized businesses, where every dollar counts, fixing these problems can feel like a tall order. If you’re going to upgrade your storage, you need to make sure you’re getting an efficient array that will help you maximize the value of your storage and your data.

We tested two storage arrays to see which could best help organizations meet these goals: the Dell EMC™ Unity™ XT 880F, and an all-flash offering in the entry-level market from a competitor (“Vendor A”). In our hands-on testing, the Dell EMC Unity XT array processed up to 93 percent more input/output operations per second (IOPS) in an 8KB 100% random read test and reduced 129 percent more data. It also carried out common management tasks faster, cutting the number of deployment steps in half and allowing us to complete bulk storage provisioning in 94 percent less time than the Vendor A array.

The Dell EMC Unity XT can help you maximize storage capacity, enabling you to serve more customers and potentially drive a higher return on your infrastructure investment.

Powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors