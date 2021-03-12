Getting Started with SASE whitepaper

Cloudfare

Has Remote Work accelerated your need for Zero Trust Security?
As you shift more of your operations, applications and data to the cloud, what is your top business driver for considering secure access service edge (SASE) and Zero Trust security? Remote work became commonplace in 2020, challenging many organizations to rethink how to provide developer teams and employees with access to the tools and apps they need, without compromising security, performance or visibility.
Protecting your hybrid network infrastructure without compromising performance or visbility isn’t an easy task. That is why a Zero Trust security approach is critical in this new world of widespread remote work.
SASE is an important component of this approach because it simplifies traditional network architecture by merging network and security services in one network. Employees and contractors can work securely and productively from anywhere, and IT has more visibility and control over network security configurations.

Getting Started with SASE: A Guide to Secure and Streamline your Network Infrastructure
SASE simplifies traditional network architecture by merging network and security services on one global network. It eliminates the need for legacy VPNs, hardware firewalls and DDoS protection appliances, giving organizations more visibility into and control over their network security configurations. Read this guide to learn:

What SASE is — and how it secures your network
5 practical steps to implement SASE for your organization
How Cloudflare delivers SASE with Cloudflare One™

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 12 Pages

