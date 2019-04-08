Getting Started with Zero Trust Never trust, always verify

Zero Trust security throws away the idea that we should have a “trusted” internal network and an “untrusted” external network. The adoption of mobile and cloud means that we can no longer have a network perimeter-centric view of security; instead, we need to securely enable access for the various users (employees, partners, contractors, etc.) regardless of their location, device or network. There is no silver bullet when it comes to achieving a Zero Trust security architecture, but identity and access management is the core technology that organizations should start with on their Zero Trust journeys.

Here, we’ll explore the shifts in the security landscape that led to the creation of Zero Trust, what the Zero Trust Extended Ecosystem (ZTX) framework looks like today, and how organizations can utilize Okta as the foundation for a successful Zero Trust program now, and in the future.