Gigamon / Splunk – Accelerate Threat Detection and Response

Read the Joint Solution Brief, “Accelerate Threat Detection and Response”, to learn how Gigamon helps Splunk Enterprise users effectively analyze and remediate network security threats. Benefits include deeper, faster security analytics from precise, targeted network metadata generated from the traffic flowing in your network. Also learn how automation of common security tasks, across the Gigamon platform and third-party security tools, from within the Splunk platform, helps increase analyst efficiency and reduce errors. Download now!