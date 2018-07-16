Global IT Services Company to Achieve 368% ROI and Rapid Payback with Pulse Secure Services Director

IT teams at organizations with distributed and often global operations must support their businesses with scalable and agile IT services. As these organizations move into new markets and address business demand, they need to set up IT and business operations as fast as possible to take full advantage of business opportunities. As a result, many organizations are re-architecting their datacenter and IT infrastructures to maximize flexibility while striving to “future proof” their IT operations as they move more applications to hybrid or public cloud environments.