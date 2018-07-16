Global IT Services Company to Achieve 368% ROI and Rapid Payback with Pulse Secure Services Director

Pulse Secure

IT teams at organizations with distributed and often global operations must support their businesses with scalable and agile IT services. As these organizations move into new markets and address business demand, they need to set up IT and business operations as fast as possible to take full advantage of business opportunities. As a result, many organizations are re-architecting their datacenter and IT infrastructures to maximize flexibility while striving to “future proof” their IT operations as they move more applications to hybrid or public cloud environments.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Ericsson, Intel and Telstra Complete First End-to-End 5G Data Call
4 hours ago
Oracle Launches Blockchain Cloud Service
5 hours ago
Global Insurer Tokio Marian Kiln Partners up with NTT to Adopt RPA
6 hours ago
Chris Farinacci – “All the Disruptors in Silicon Valley Grew Up on Asana”
7 hours ago
Software Debugging Specialist “Undo” Secures $14 Million Funding
8 hours ago
The Art of Instant Data Delivery
8 hours ago
UK to Get First Spaceport: Expected Boost for Tech Industry
9 hours ago
Worldpay and Mastercard Enter New Digital Payments Partnership
10 hours ago
Dell Unveils its New Precision Range Aimed at SMEs and Media
3 days ago
Broadcom Shares Fall Staggering £10 Billion: But It May Just Be Starting a “Wierd” Shopping Spree
3 days ago
Irish AI and Facial Recognition Startup Acquired in Multi-Million Pound Deal
3 days ago
Microsoft Releases a Free Version of Microsoft Teams
3 days ago
The Bug Bounty Bonanza
3 days ago
Magic Leap Coming this Summer! Yet Company Can’t Show Live Demo
3 days ago
Intel to Acquire Fabless Semiconductor Specialists eASIC
3 days ago
Q&A: DataStax President Steve Rowland, as Apache Cassandra Turns 10
3 days ago