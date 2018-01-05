High performance with distributed caching

Couchbase

Today’s web, mobile, and IoT applications need to operate at increasingly demanding scale and performance levels to handle thousands to millions of users. Terabytes or petabytes of data. Submillisecond response times. Multiple device types. Global reach. Caching frequently used data in memory can dramatically improve application response times, typically by orders of magnitude. Get your “High Performance Distributed Caching” guide to learn:
• The key requirements for an effective distributed cache
• Advantages and disadvantages of common solutions, including Oracle Coherence and memcached
• How Couchbase provides a high-performance, low-cost, easy-to-manage caching solution
• Download your guide now and learn how you can scale with Couchbase to improve application performance and cut costs.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Fintech & AI lead the way as UK beats Europe for tech venture capital
41 mins ago
Kalanick to sell Uber shares for $1.4bn
1 hour ago
Apple announces that ALL Mac systems face Meltdown
1 hour ago
IaaS & PaaS markets grow at 47% as cloud tech rakes in $180bn
1 hour ago
Volkswagen kick-starts self-driving future with Silicon Valley start-up
18 hours ago
Do your GDPR homework before spending money, says RSA’s Rashmi Knowles
18 hours ago
Nissan to debut mind-reading cars at CES
18 hours ago
From here to 5G – plotting a realistic path
19 hours ago
Bosch targets smart cities with 5% stake in HERE
23 hours ago
AI learns the art of the vernacular: Inside the Language Cloud
23 hours ago
Samsung knocks Intel off semiconductor top spot after 25 years
24 hours ago
First Meltdown, now Spectre: Everything you need to know about the Intel, AMD & ARM chip crisis
24 hours ago
IBM sues Expedia over patents made in 1980s
1 day ago
Hosted and cloud collaboration sales surge amid flagging on-prem
1 day ago
Major Intel chip security flaw could slow down millions of computers
2 days ago
Crybercrime in 2018: Get ready for bot battles, hack-and-leak extortion & supply chain woes
2 days ago