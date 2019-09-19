How Bot Traffic Undermines Data Integrity, Skews Analytics, and Hurts Your Business

PerimeterX

Business Impacts of Bad Bots

Today, bots typically constitute over 50% of all website activity. During attacks, they may make up more than 90% of your entire site’s traffic. Regardless if a bot is good or bad, bot presence in web analytics can affect your bottom line. Read this paper to understand:

• Why analytics skewed by bots present an urgent problem
• How business is impacted when bots undermine data integrity
• How malicious bots have evolved over four generations

Discover a better approach to cleaning up your data on an ongoing basis by deploying modern bot defense technologies that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length:

