How Cloudflare Access Replaces a VPN

Cloudflare

The rise of remote work has caught many companies off guard. Many organizations have only purchased enough VPN licenses and appliance capacity to support a subset of their teams. The surge in remote work is putting considerable strain on both.

Cloudflare Access helps you reduce strain on your VPN with a modern approach to authentication for internally-managed applications. Access secures web apps, SSH connections, remote desktops and other protocols with Cloudflare’s global network, where every request to the resource is evaluated for identity. When corporate tools are protected with Access, they feel like SaaS apps, and employees can log in to them with a simple and consistent flow.

Here’s how Cloudflare Access replaces a VPN with Cloudflare’s network while ensuring the highest scalability.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 6 Pages

