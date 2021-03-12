Cloudflare Bot Management applies automated, data-driven approaches to managing bots. By applying machine learning and fingerprinting/ heuristics to a curated set of traffic across over 25M domains on our network, and behavioral analysis on per-zone traffic, Cloudflare reliably scores every request for its likelihood of coming from a bot. Cloudflare Bot Management is fully integrated with Cloudflare’s suite of security solutions—including Web Application Firewall and DDoS protection—as well as Cloudflare CDN so that customers do not need to sacrifice performance for security.
How Cloudflare Bot Management Works
