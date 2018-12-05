How Dynamic Infrastructure Accelerates Business Innovation: Kinetic Infrastructure and Dell EMC PowerEdge MX

This paper provides an overview of the changing dynamics in the business world that demand a new approach to IT infrastructure. It provides a perspective for business managers and executives who are looking for a way to align business and IT by facing the challenges of disruption for better business outcomes. We will discuss the Kinetic Infrastructure from Dell EMC, which is designed to support IT flexibility and business agility. In addition, we will describe the first implementation of kinetic infrastructure on the Dell EMC PowerEdge MX system. The paper will explain how Dell EMC is helping businesses to rethink their data center architecture and accelerate their path towards more agility.

Powered by Intel® Xeon® Platinum Processor

Power your Business