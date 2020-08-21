Organizations are aggressively adopting a range of private and public cloud infrastructure solutions to respond to their evolving business needs and make the most of their digital assets. However, successful cloud adoption varies and the use of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) has a correlation to the success of cloud initiatives. This paper is intended to quantify this correlation and explain the likely causal factors.
How HCI Elevates On-premises Environments and Can Drive Effective Multi-cloud Strategies
Dell Technologies