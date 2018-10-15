How IoT Is Revolutionizing the Factory

Until recently, manufacturers have had limited visibility into factory operations. With no easy way to check machine performance, inventory status, or employee productivity, it was tough to improve efficiency.

The IoT has changed the game completely.

By using sensors to monitor equipment, parts, processes, and finished products, manufacturers can track every part of the process throughout the plant and beyond. They can view operations as granular as an hour’s production on a single machine or as broad as the entire facility’s output.

Here’s how the IoT helps manufacturers make smarter decisions, innovate faster, nip production problems in the bud, scale more easily, create new revenue streams, and reduce risks.