How Secure is your Video Surveillance System?

Everywhere you look, video surveillance plays a growing role in the protection of people, property and assets. In 2014, there were nearly 250 million professionally installed security cameras worldwide. Through 2021, security camera sales are expected to grow over 7% annually.

Unfortunately, many security camera systems have software security weaknesses, making them an increasingly popular target of malicious actors. In the two-year period of 2015-2016, for instance, hackers mounted 458% more vulnerability scans of connected IoT devices— many of them CCTV cameras. In 2016, attackers exploited an IP camera vulnerability to execute one of the largest distributed denial of service attacks in history. These are just two recent examples of many: a Google search for “security camera vulnerabilities” returns about 1.1 billion results—nearly 250,000 more than are returned for “iphone vulnerabilities.”

This whitepaper outlines vulnerabilities common to conventional video security systems, flags issues to watch out for, and offers suggestions on a better way to enhance the security of your organization.