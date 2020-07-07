How Slack’s Own Developers Use Slack

You may have heard Slack’s origin story: It began life as an internal tool that helped a games development company collaborate better.

Fast forward to today, and Slack is used by teams all over the world—and all over the enterprise, from marketing and sales to HR to customer support, not to mention engineering teams.

It’s a collaboration hub that brings together people, data and applications. And it’s highly adaptive, flexing to suit the structures and working styles of all kinds of teams.

To demonstrate the value Slack brings teams, it’s often easier to show rather than tell.

As a company with engineering teams of our own looking to realize the full value of Slack in everything they do, we thought it made sense to turn the spotlight on ourselves.

So here’s the story of how Slack’s developers use Slack every day.

Every team is different, so what works for us won’t necessarily work for everyone. But read on for some insights about our own engineering teams’ use of Slack.