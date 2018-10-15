How Smart Parking Transforms Cities

We all know the hassles of trying to find parking in the city—both on the street and in a public lot—wasting fuel and contributing to the pollution problem while driving around and around. For city transportation managers and private parking garages, the challenges with managing parking, collecting fees, and maintaining equipment is multiplied.

Smart parking solutions can address this problem by connecting on-street and off-street parking to the Internet of Things (IoT).These solutions give cities and transportation services the data and technologies they need to improve operations and reduce costs—all while simplifying parking for the everyday driver.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.