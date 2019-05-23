How the Most Prolific Malware Traversed Your Network Without Your Knowledge

A new report from Gigamon ATR helps security practitioners understand how Emotet, LokiBot and TrickBot traversed enterprise networks without detection in 2018. It particularly focuses on the malwares’ command and control (C2) and lateral movement, as these behaviors expose opportunities to observe network traffic, discover these threats and reduce risk. The goal: shorter mean time to detection and response, a more mature security program and a balanced approach to mitigating risk.