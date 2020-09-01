How to Best Utilize Resources in Times of Business Upheaval

We are months into our new reality and the contact center world is starting to settle down—at home, for the most part. Seemingly overnight, businesses around the world have had to shut their doors, put business on hold, or, if lucky, keep business afloat by sending their employees to work at home. In customer care, this has meant millions of agents around the world working in and emotionally adjusting to a completely different environment than before.

In the realm of customer contact, the work-at-home agent (WAHA) model is certainly not new and has been successfully adopted for years by savvy businesses of all sizes. Yet, despite WAHA being part of strategic business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) models, until the COVID-19 pandemic mandated it, the majority of BCDR plans were often left untested and WAHA was viewed as a luxury or a perk to drive employee engagement or to attain specialized talent not locally available.

All of that changed overnight, and the industry quickly responded with work-at-home models, temporary complementary solutions for remote agents, and generous pricing models, even as they dealt with their own shift to work at home (WAH).

