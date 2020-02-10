How to Choose the Right Video Security System for Your Organization

If you’ve arrived at this guide, it’s likely because you’ve started to experience challenges with your existing video surveillance system. Perhaps your current system is aging and in need of replacement, or your organization has reprioritized physical security and updated its requirements. A recent report from IFSEC Global suggests over a third of organizations replace or upgrade their systems at least once every five to seven years.

Regardless of the motivation for change, approaching a new technology project is easier with an understanding of your organization and team’s needs, the solutions landscape and the purchasing process.

This step-by-step guide breaks down some of the ways to assess your current surveillance system, determine your business needs, evaluate the current market and conduct a successful product trial. Following this process will help you be better equipped to choose the right security camera system for your business.