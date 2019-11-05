How to Create Effortless Service Experiences in the Field

Research shows that customer effort is the biggest driver for customer loyalty or disloyalty. As such, ensuring an effortless service experience should be a top priority. With regard to field service, long wait times, repeat visits, and unprepared service technicians all add up to unnecessary and easily avoidable customer effort.

Creating the perfect customer experience might seem like a daunting task. There are countless factors to consider, preferences to account for, and expectations to fulfill. However, life is lived in moments. And your field service teams are most aptly positioned to ensure that each of these moments leaves a lasting positive impression of your business. A negative field service experience can damage your reputation. However, seamless and uncomplicated service moments will bolster long-term loyalty.