How to secure your content in the cloud with Box

Maintaining security is critical given the major impact data breaches can have on businesses’ finances and brand reputation. Without tight IT controls, the risk of human error exposing the company to data loss is high. Three out of every four employees think it is acceptable to transfer confidential work documents to personal devices, which increases the risk of exposure if you’re moving files back and forth between personal devices, consumer applications and shared drives. The mobile workforce also lacks security when operating outside of a managed cloud architecture: 87% of employees don’t notify anyone when a USB drive is lost and 52% percent don’t notify security teams quickly when a computer (and the files on it) go missing.

