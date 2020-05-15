HPE Reference Architecture: Running SAP Data Hub using OpenShift

This reference architecture from HPE describes a highly available and secure SAP Data Hub solution with a focus on data governance using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on HPE Synergy Composable Infrastructure. It includes key features of the SAP Data Hub application, focusing on data governance and the design and configuration of the environment. It includes a comprehensive example of how Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform can be set up to take advantage of the HPE Synergy Composable Infrastructure and HPE Nimble Storage. The solution includes guidance for implementing a mix of Red Hat Virtualization and bare metal Red Hat Enterprise Linux in support of SAP Data Hub and OpenShift.