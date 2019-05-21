Organizations are increasingly adopting a hybrid-cloud infrastructure that uses a combination of public cloud, private cloud, and onpremises storage and compute resources. While these environments help to reduce IT costs, streamline administration, and speed application development, moving data across the infrastructure has become much more challenging. Files and data sets that need to be exchanged are often stored in multiple clouds and on-premises systems. Traditional transfer technologies bridging these environments are slow and unreliable, and physical disk shipments between them are time consuming and expose data to unnecessary security risks.
IBM Aspera® on Cloud overcomes the data transfer challenges of the hybrid cloud by allowing companies to securely and reliably move big data across on-premises and multi-cloud environments at unrivaled speed. This new hosted service from IBM Aspera is the fastest way to transfer, exchange, and deliver data from any location to anywhere with anyone.