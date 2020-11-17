IBM Security Verify

Identity has become the cornerstone of the enterprise security agenda. In a world of ever-changing threats and attack vectors, effective identity and access management (IAM) programs remain the best defense against most threats. It is imperative for the organization to know who users are and to watch what they do.

The fundamental tenants of sound IAM haven’t changed much in the past 20 years. But rapid enhancements in cloud computing, mobile applications and social media have introduced new pressures on IT and security teams, forcing a widespread re-evaluation of legacy architectures and processes. Users are moving faster than ever before, and the complexities of maintaining strong security hygiene in light of
those changes have never been greater.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 6 Pages

