Data creation continues at an explosive rate and does not appear to be slowing down. Meanwhile, customers look to their IT partners to solve this problem, asking: “How can I buy my storage capacity so that it lines up with my business needs?” “How can I meet my yearly IT budget cuts?” “How do I get this capacity growth under control?” IBM Storage Utility Offering answers these key questions and defines a new way to procure your storage capacity so that it lines up with your business initiatives and takes the guesswork out of capacity planning. With IBM Storage Utility Offering, you can buy capacity your way.