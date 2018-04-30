IBM Services

IBM’s Journey to GDPR Readiness

IBM

IBM has established a global readiness programme tasked with identifying the key impacts of the GDPR across IBM’s business and preparing IBM’s internal processes and commercial offerings for compliance with the GDPR.

The programme is organised into several work streams, staffed with IBM’s top data privacy and security professionals. Focal points in each Business Unit are responsible for implementing the GDPR-related policy, system and business process changes mandated by the various key work streams.

