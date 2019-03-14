IBM_logo_in

IBM's Roadmap to Modernising Government Services

In an effort to deliver better results for its citizens, over recent years the UK government has put more and more resources into modernising its services. It’s an initiative spurred on by a perfect storm of programme silos, regulatory burdens, the emergence of affordable AI, increasing cyber security risks plus the costs of aging and unsustainable IT.

The modernisation drive has coincided with a rapidly evolving and growing market for cloud technologies and services. The UK government’s Cloud First strategy is a significant driver for this modernisation effort. Government departments have come a long way from the initial push to cloud. Today, they appreciate that cloud technology adoption requires prioritised migration planning, sustainment and organisational maturity in order to realise the full benefit.

