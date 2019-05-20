IDC: Delivering Efficient Business Expansion with Dell EMC VMware-Based HCI

Companies of all sizes are rethinking inefficient IT processes that impede business growth and make it difficult to compete in a rapidly changing digital world. The result is an increased use of highly automated, software-defined infrastructure that helps eliminate datacenter silos and support a more agile IT environment. One of the technologies supporting such datacentre goals is hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), which consolidates separate silos of compute, network, and storage down to a single software-defined solution. Today, established enterprises around the world are leveraging highly automated, scale-out HCI solutions to create an environment that supports their need to transform and scale operations rapidly and efficiently.

IDC spoke with organizations running various workloads on Dell EMC software-defined hyperconverged appliances, including VxRail and VxRack SDDC (Dell EMC VMware-based HCI). Study participants reported that deployment of Dell EMC VMware-based HCI has provided a cost-effective and high-performing infrastructure foundation on which to run important business applications across their distributed business environments. IDC’s analysis shows that through their investment in Dell EMC VMware-based HCI, these organizations are realizing significant value that IDC quantifies at a total average annual value of $5.33 million per organization ($370,700 per 100 users) by:

Enabling employees through improved application performance and winning new business

Making IT infrastructure and application development teams more efficient and productive with more reliable and agile IT infrastructures

Reducing the impact of infrastructure-related outages on business operations

Optimizing hardware and other costs associated with running applications across offices and branch locations

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel®