IDC: Delivering Efficient Business Expansion with Dell EMC VMware-Based HCI

Dell

Companies of all sizes are rethinking inefficient IT processes that impede business growth and make it difficult to compete in a rapidly changing digital world. The result is an increased use of highly automated, software-defined infrastructure that helps eliminate datacenter silos and support a more agile IT environment. One of the technologies supporting such datacentre goals is hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), which consolidates separate silos of compute, network, and storage down to a single software-defined solution. Today, established enterprises around the world are leveraging highly automated, scale-out HCI solutions to create an environment that supports their need to transform and scale operations rapidly and efficiently.

IDC spoke with organizations running various workloads on Dell EMC software-defined hyperconverged appliances, including VxRail and VxRack SDDC (Dell EMC VMware-based HCI). Study participants reported that deployment of Dell EMC VMware-based HCI has provided a cost-effective and high-performing infrastructure foundation on which to run important business applications across their distributed business environments. IDC’s analysis shows that through their investment in Dell EMC VMware-based HCI, these organizations are realizing significant value that IDC quantifies at a total average annual value of $5.33 million per organization ($370,700 per 100 users) by:

  • Enabling employees through improved application performance and winning new business
  • Making IT infrastructure and application development teams more efficient and productive with more reliable and agile IT infrastructures
  • Reducing the impact of infrastructure-related outages on business operations
  • Optimizing hardware and other costs associated with running applications across offices and branch locations

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel®

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

