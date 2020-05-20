IDC: Dell EMC PowerStore Delivers Transformative Storage

As enterprises continue to undergo DX, they are looking to improve storage performance, scalability, manageability and agility as well as IT infrastructure efficiency. This has implications for how IT requirements are met in core, edge and cloud-based environments, and is ushering in new system architectures as well as the use of new technologies like NVMe, scale out designs and AI/ML. In this white paper, IDC discusses the evolving nature of IT infrastructure requirements for enterprises that are currently in the midst of their DX.

