IDC: Dell EMC VxBlock Provides Efficient, High-Performing Platform for Business-Critical SAP Environments

Data is an organization’s most valuable asset, regardless of size or industry. To fully unlock the potential of data, organizations must pay attention to where data resides as well as how it is managed and how it is protected. Many organizations capture and process much of their data within SAP environments. SAP has been rapidly innovating its solutions platform, and businesses that innovate along with SAP often require new IT infrastructure and models. Older, siloed IT leaves organizations ill-equipped to manage the large volumes of data and extract business value. Switching to modern infrastructure for SAP presents a wide range of advantages such as consolidation, simplification, cloud enablement, secure and comprehensive data management, and — often — a lower TCO. IDC research has found that the most popular solution for SAP is SAP-certified converged infrastructure. A prominent offering in this category is the SAP-certified Dell EMC VxBlock from Dell Technologies. This IDC white paper presents the results of a comprehensive study into the business value of the VxBlock for SAP.

