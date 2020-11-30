IDC: Key Storage Considerations in Determining Optimal Workload Placement

Dell Technologies

In early 2020, IDC performed in-depth primary research on how organizations determine workload placement as they evolve through digital transformation (DX) and what implications this has for modernized infrastructure objectives and strategies.

Most IT organizations are in the midst of a DX. IDC defines DX as the continuous process by which organizations leverage digital competencies to innovate new, more data-centric business models; improve their internal workflows, products, and services; and drive disruptive but positive changes in the external ecosystem in which they compete. DX enables organizations to achieve increased business agility and productivity, and IDC research shows that DX success is strongly correlated with the deployment of modernized infrastructure.

