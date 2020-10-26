IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment

Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms

Looking to deliver unique and engaging online buying experiences that exceed your B2B customers’ expectations? The success of this critical mission depends largely on your digital commerce platform solution.

In the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessessment, SAP was named a leader. Download your complimentary excerpt to:

– Discover why SAP is named a leader in B2B digital commerce platforms

– Get expert advice on criteria to consider when evaluating B2B digital commerce platforms

– Explore 5 key factors that differentiate vendor offerings