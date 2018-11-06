IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2018 Vendor Assessment

VMware has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2018 Vendor Assessment.

As market focus has shifted from client management tools (CMT) and EMM to UEM, VMware has maintained a rapid pace of innovation to help customers prepare for the next generation of digital innovation, including modern management for Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, and Android, comprehensive support for rugged and workplace IoT endpoints, analytics capabilities, and support for customers migrating from traditional network-based CMT to modern UEM-based PC management.

