This IDC MarketScape helps end users evaluate 14 of the leading SaaS and cloud enabled midmarket ERP vendors servicing the industry. When evaluating vendors, key criteria to consider (all of which are discussed in this study) include:
Solution functionality, user interface (UI), ease of use, and ease of implementation and
integration with other systems
Scalability, language support, pricing model, and the vendor’s services focus, financial
stability, and customer base
Diligent vetting of customer references to examine solution pros/cons and the vendor’s
customer support, market knowledge, and overall level of value delivery
Innovation and investment in the 3rd Platform and innovation accelerators, including
intelligence
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket ERP Applications 2017 Vendor Assessment
SAP
