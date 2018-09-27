IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket ERP Applications 2017 Vendor Assessment

This IDC MarketScape helps end users evaluate 14 of the leading SaaS and cloud enabled midmarket ERP vendors servicing the industry. When evaluating vendors, key criteria to consider (all of which are discussed in this study) include:

 Solution functionality, user interface (UI), ease of use, and ease of implementation and

integration with other systems

 Scalability, language support, pricing model, and the vendor’s services focus, financial

stability, and customer base

 Diligent vetting of customer references to examine solution pros/cons and the vendor’s

customer support, market knowledge, and overall level of value delivery

 Innovation and investment in the 3rd Platform and innovation accelerators, including

intelligence