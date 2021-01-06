IDC: Optimizing Workload Placement in Your Hybrid Cloud

Many IT organizations are in the process of modernizing their infrastructure, as part of either a digital transformation (DX) strategy or a desire to improve the efficiency, reduce the complexity, and/or lower the cost of IT operations. In conjunction with these efforts, organizations are deploying next-gen apps that are placing more stringent demands than ever on IT leaders to meet agility, performance, availability, and data management requirements. To meet these requirements, IT organizations are looking at cloud, accelerated compute, solid-state storage, distributed data, software-defined infrastructure, scale-out architectures, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®